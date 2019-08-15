Third largest reservoir to be constructed in Anuradhapura

He said the government expects to restore 700 small tanks in the Anuradhapura District this year.Minister Harrison said the Malwathu-Oya River will be diverted from Thanthirimale to create the third largest reservoir in the island.The project will commence under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on the 25th of this month.

According to the Minister, 8,000 hectares can be ploughed additionally with the construction of the new reservoir. Farmlands up to Mannar can be supplied with water from the envisaged project. He also noted that drinking water issue can also be addressed by the initiative.Meanwhile, Minister Harrison said the guaranteed price of paddy will be increased by five rupees to help the paddy farmers better.The Chairman of the Paddy Marketing Board Kasthuri Anuradhanayake and several others participated in this occasion.