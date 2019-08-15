August 15, 2019
    Economy - Development - Provincial

    Third largest reservoir to be constructed in Anuradhapura Featured

    August 15, 2019
    Third largest reservoir to be constructed in Anuradhapura

    Agriculture Minister P. Harrison says the third largest reservoir in the country will be constructed in Anuradhapura at a cost of 38 billion rupees.The Minister disclosed this while participating in the commencement of rehabilitation work on several tanks in the Horowpathana electorate.

    He said the government expects to restore 700 small tanks in the Anuradhapura District this year.Minister Harrison said the Malwathu-Oya River will be diverted from Thanthirimale to create the third largest reservoir in the island.The project will commence under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on the 25th of this month.
    According to the Minister, 8,000 hectares can be ploughed additionally with the construction of the new reservoir. Farmlands up to Mannar can be supplied with water from the envisaged project. He also noted that drinking water issue can also be addressed by the initiative.Meanwhile, Minister Harrison said the guaranteed price of paddy will be increased by five rupees to help the paddy farmers better.The Chairman of the Paddy Marketing Board Kasthuri Anuradhanayake and several others participated in this occasion.

