Industrial production up

The industrial production of the manufacturing sector for the second quarter of 2019 has increased by 0.6 % compared to the same quarter in 2018.Among the manufacturing industries; volume of products of ‘manufacture of chemicals & chemical products’ (15.0%), has shown a remarkable increase in production during the 2nd quarter of 2019, compared to 2nd quarter of 2018 and products of other manufacturing (36.2%), reported a decrease during this period.

Meanwhile, the volume of industrial production has increased by 2.2% in the month of June, 2019 compared to the same month in 2018. Among the manufacturing industries; volume of products of manufacture of paper and paper products, (42.7%), manufacture of refined petroleum products (22.3%) and the manufacture of furniture ’ (19.9%) have shown remarkable increase. Meanwhile, other manufacturing’ (36.6%), which includes manufacturing motor vehicles, trailers and semi trailers, other transport equipment, jewellery, has reported a decrease during this period.