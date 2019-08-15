August 15, 2019
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    Economy - Development - Provincial

    Industrial production up

    August 15, 2019
    Industrial production up

    The industrial production of the manufacturing sector for the second quarter of 2019 has increased by 0.6 % compared to the same quarter in 2018.Among the manufacturing industries; volume of products of ‘manufacture of chemicals & chemical products’ (15.0%), has shown a remarkable increase in production during the 2nd quarter of 2019, compared to 2nd quarter of 2018 and products of other manufacturing (36.2%), reported a decrease during this period.

    Meanwhile, the volume of industrial production has increased by 2.2% in the month of June, 2019 compared to the same month in 2018. Among the manufacturing industries; volume of products of manufacture of paper and paper products, (42.7%), manufacture of refined petroleum products (22.3%) and the manufacture of furniture ’ (19.9%) have shown remarkable increase. Meanwhile, other manufacturing’ (36.6%), which includes manufacturing motor vehicles, trailers and semi trailers, other transport equipment, jewellery, has reported a decrease during this period.

     

    « EC allocates € 8.5 mn for preventing extremism and peacebuilding in SL
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya