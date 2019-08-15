Industrial production up

Meanwhile, the volume of industrial production has increased by 2.2% in the month of June, 2019 compared to the same month in 2018. Among the manufacturing industries; volume of products of manufacture of paper and paper products, (42.7%), manufacture of refined petroleum products (22.3%) and the manufacture of furniture ’ (19.9%) have shown remarkable increase. Meanwhile, other manufacturing’ (36.6%), which includes manufacturing motor vehicles, trailers and semi trailers, other transport equipment, jewellery, has reported a decrease during this period.