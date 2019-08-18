Massive development of the North in the last three years

Sri Lanka's Minister Rishad Bathiudeen says the government has allocated increasingly bigger volumes of funds for the development of the Northern Province in the last three years."This government has allocated massive funds for the development of Northern Province and more projects are to be launched," Minister Bathiudeen said addressing a function in Jaffna recently.

The Minister of Industry, Commerce, Resettlement of Protracted Displaced Persons, Cooperative Development, Skills Development & Vocational Training and Vanni District MP was participating in the ceremonial opening of a new hospital wing in Vavuniya last Thursday.The new health facility was unveiled on 15 August by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe who was joined by Ministers Bathiudeen and Minister of health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Dr. Rajitha Senaratne.

Minister Bathiudeen's announcement comes ahead of an Economic Development Analysis of the North, commissioned by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka in the first quarter of 2019."Massive development work has been taking place in the Northern Province in the last four years," said Minister Bathiudeen thanking the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of North for his support to the Northern Province.

"Health, education and housing have been the key sectors that showed great improvement in this Province in the last four years. Many new school buildings too have now been completed in the Province and they are ready for opening. Both PM Wickremesinghe and Health Minister Senaratne are regular visitors to North and I thank them for their interest towards the well-being of Northern people."The Framework for Economic Development Master Plan for the long term growth and development of the Northern Province was launched in February 2019 by the Minister of Finance and Mass Media Mangala Samaraweera.