Preliminary work on light rail project commences

The Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development has commenced the construction work of the first phase of the Colombo light rail transit (LRT) project, the first of its kind to be developed in the Sri Lankan capital.According to the engineering design of the light rail track between Malabe and Colombo Fort, the Ministry has commenced borehole testing of locations to start construction of the pillars.

Accordingly, five specialized companies have been contracted to test 200 locations, the Ministry said in a statement.The railway track will be built on concrete pillars erected in the middle of existing highways. The entire rail track and stations will be on elevated viaducts to minimize requirement of land acquisition.

The light rail project is being implemented by the Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development under a public-private partnership. The construction work will be carried out with minimum disruption to the daily activities of the public, the Ministry said.The first phase from Malabe to Colombo Fort will cover a distance of 17 km and there will be 16 stations along the route. The stations are placed at frequently accessed locations on the track and include Malabe-IT Park, Battaramulla, Rajagiriya, Cotta Road Railway Station, and National Hospital up to current Fort/Pettah Railway Station.

A yard for Railway Maintenance and Services will also be constructed near Chandrika Kumaratunga Mawatha in Malabe.The total investment for the project is US$ 2.2 billion and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has agreed to provide US$ 1.85 as a soft loan.Once the project is completed the commute from Malabe to Fort will be reduced with trains operating every four minutes during peak hours.