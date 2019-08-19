Despite challenges, Gov.t keeping economy steady - PM

The present government has completed many development projects that were unfinished at the Pradeeshiya Sabha level, after its ascent power, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said yesterday in Mawathagama. He was speaking at an event held at the Saamodaya Sports Ground, Mawathagama, to inaugurate 1,000 development projects for the city of Mawathagama. The Prime Minister ceremonially marked the launch of the projects by presenting land deeds and Samurdhi beneficiary cards to the people of the area.



Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said the current government was able to achieve a speedy economic growth and an overall development which no other government could achieve without a majority and, added that action would be taken to speed up that growth ten times more once they get a clear majority to govern for the next five years. He said no matter what the impediments were, the government has managed to uphold the country’s economy without causing it to crash and had moved the country forward.

Minister Vajira Abeywardena, UNP General Secretary and and Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, State Minister J.C.Alawathuwala, State Minister Ashok Abeysinghe, MPs Kavinda Jayawardeha were among the participants.