Hi-tech boats to ensure speedy health service

The Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Ministry will provide two modern boats with hi-tech medical equipment to transport patients from and to islands in the Jaffna Peninsula under the direction of Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne, a Health Ministry spokesman said.The cost of the boats is Rs. 15 million.The Health Ministry has already provided a Rs. 18.2 million maternity clinic at Delft District Hospital. The Ministry has also provided a ward complex at a cost of Rs. 7 million, doctors’ quarters at a cost of Rs. 6 million, and a mortuary at a cost of Rs. 2 million for this hospital, he said.
The Health Minister inspected several hospitals in the Northern Province recently including the Nainativu District Hospital, Analativu Provincial Hospital, Kayts Base Hospital and Velanai Provincial Hospital. Around 300 families obtain the service of the Delft District Hospital, he said.During the inspection tour, the Minister pointed out the importance of preserving historical architecture in state hospitals, while developing them with modern technology and medical equipment. The government has done immense service during the past four years to develop the Northern health sector, he said