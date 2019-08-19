Hi-tech boats to ensure speedy health service

The Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Ministry will provide two modern boats with hi-tech medical equipment to transport patients from and to islands in the Jaffna Peninsula under the direction of Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne, a Health Ministry spokesman said.The cost of the boats is Rs. 15 million.The Health Ministry has already provided a Rs. 18.2 million maternity clinic at Delft District Hospital. The Ministry has also provided a ward complex at a cost of Rs. 7 million, doctors’ quarters at a cost of Rs. 6 million, and a mortuary at a cost of Rs. 2 million for this hospital, he said.