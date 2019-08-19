161 million dollar for Sri Lanka railway development

For the first time in the history of Sri Lankan Railways, the Asian Development Bank has approved a loan worth 160 million dollars to modernize the operations and improve the efficiency of Colombo suburban railway service, Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Arjuna Ranathunga said.The agreement with regard to this is scheduled to be signed tomorrow at the Finance Ministry.

Addressing a media conference held yesterday at the Temple Trees, Minister Ranthunga said that the loan has been approved for the implementation of some sub-projects and 36 purchases. According to the Minister Railway tracks from Maradana to Avissawella on Kelani Valley Line, Maradana to Rambukkana on Main Line, Colombo Fort to Kalutara South on Coastal Line and Ragama to Negombo on Puttalam Line will be upgraded and electrified with the funds provided by the ADB.“It is also expected to improve the quality and efficiency of railway workers in order to provide a better service to the passengers.” he added.

"There is a need to improve public transportation in Sri Lanka to serve a growing population, expected to reach 25 million by 2050," said ADB Transport Specialist Johan Georget."An improved railway system will help promote the development of services and industries across Sri Lanka, as well as put the railway as a viable transportation mode of choice for the people. This is particularly the case in suburban Colombo, where the impacts of traffic congestion are strongly felt by all road commuters as vehicle numbers have doubled between 2008 and 2018, while rail commuters often face overcrowded trains."

Sri Lanka Railways moves 136.7 million passengers and 2 million tons of goods annually. However, the market share of the railway sector has progressively declined over the years, while the country's railway infrastructure is overdue for significant upgrades and modernization. The network's signaling and telecommunication systems are outdated, and the paper tickets are manually printed for all ticket classes and station pairs. Sri Lanka Railways owns 250 diesel locomotives and multiple units, but only about three-quarters of them are operational and half of the fleet is more than 30 years old.

The Railway Efficiency Improvement Project will finance the modernization of the country's railway system in several aspects to improve the operations, maintenance, safety, skills development, and technical capacity of Sri Lanka Railways. The project will provide a modern multichannel-paper, mobile, and smart card-ticketing system, and will also install a state-of-the-art telecommunications system, which will replace the original system installed in 1985, and allow for two-way communications with train drivers and reduce train delays. The project will also finance a new operations headquarters and train control center, provide infrastructure and equipment for the maintenance of track and rolling stock, and improve railway safety. The technical training center of Sri Lanka Railways will be upgraded and new courses will be developed to provide future graduates with knowledge of modern railway technologies.

The project will also strengthen the capacity and readiness for future railway projects. This will include a detailed study for the Kandy suburban railway network; a study on transit-oriented development and land value capture; the preparation of a railway asset inventory and a land management strategy; and the modernization of the information technology and maintenance capacity of Sri Lanka Railways.The total cost of the project is $192 million, with the Government of Sri Lanka providing $32 million. The expected project completion date is the end of 20