Govt. policies helped increase per capita income -PM

Sri Lanka’s per capital income had increased by between 50% and 100% due to the right economic policies of the government, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said, at meetig in Mawathagama. Wickremesinghe pointed out that the government employees had received salary hikes exceeding 100%.

"We inherited an economy that was on the verge of collapse but we have taken steps to increase the incomes of the citizens. Not only did we increase the money paid to Samurdhi beneficiaries, but we also increased the number of Samurdhi beneficiaries; he said.Wickremesinghe said that a number of development projects were taking place in the country. Those included the enhancing of infrastructure, developing school education, constructing new school buildings and housing projects.

"We have also expanded university education. Several new medical faculties, including the one in Kuliyapitiya that is to be established soon, have been put in place. New engineering faculties too will be built, while also increasing opportunities in the vocational training sector." The Prime Minister said that four ministries were working on providing houses for those who were without a home of their own. "We have also done a lot to protect Buddhism. Aid is being given to temples and the Buddhist monks have been insured. Places of worship of other religions have also been assisted."

Wickremesinghe also said that the tourism sector, which was affected adversely by the Easter Sunday attacks, was slowly being restored. The drop in money circulation between May and June too would gradually return to normal, he said. "Since the foundation for economic stability has been laid, we can develop the country easily. Investors too will return due to the development in infrastructure. In the next five years we can move from a plantation and industry based economy to a modern export based economy", he added.