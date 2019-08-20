Enterprise Sri Lanka Exhibition in Jaffna from Sept 7-10

The third Enterprise Sri Lanka Exhibition organized by the Ministry of Finance will be held in Jaffna from September 7th to 10th at the Jaffna Fort. The third exhibition is aimed at creating a large number of new entrepreneurs in the fisheries, agriculture and industrial sectors, a Finance Ministry official said. The Jaffna exhibition is also aimed at further boosting peace, reconciliation and development.

According to the official, the creation of new entrepreneurs in the Northern peninsula would be a much-needed development boost for the region, assisting to develop the country as a whole, The exhibition will also apprise the public of the progress of the ongoing development projects of the government and the future development programs.

The Enterprise Sri Lanka national exhibition, organized by the Ministry of Finance to publicize the government's ambitious program to create 100,000 new entrepreneurs was first held in Moneragala district in August 2018. The second in the series was successfully held in Anuradhapura from July 24 to 27. The government expects to hold 'Enterprise Sri Lanka' exhibitions in all districts in the future.