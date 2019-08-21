Port city declared as an urban development area under UDA

The Colombo Port City has been established as an urban development area under the Urban Development Authority (UDA), the Megapolis and Western Development Ministry announced. According to the powers vested in the Minister of Megapolis and Western Development, Patali Champika Ranawaka, under the section 3 of the Urban Development Authority Act No. 41 of 1978, the Colombo Port City was declared as an Urban Development Area on Tuesday.
The Colombo Port City was recently included in the Colombo Administrative District by a resolution passed by the Sri Lanka Parliament recently.Accordingly, all development activities in the Port City land will be subjected to the regulations and the supervision of the UDA.