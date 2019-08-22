National School admission for taxpayer’s children soon

The Education Ministry is drawing up a plan to offer Government ‘National School’ admission opportunities to children of parents who pay Income Tax. The idea is to incentivise payment of Income Tax, an Education Ministry communique said.



A discussion in this regard was held on August 20 at the Education Ministry presided over by Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam. The main objective behind this move is to appreciate the contribution made by tax payers to state coffers and further boost state revenue, Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said at the meeting, according to the Ministry communique.

The Minister added that the Ministry will obtain the support and cooperation of the Inland Revenue Department in formulating guidelines for the admission of children of tax payers. Inland Revenue Commissioner General Nandun Guruge and several other department officials attended the conference.