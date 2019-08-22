PM opens Sri Lanka-Korea National Vocational Training Institute

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today inaugurated Sri Lanka's newest vocational training institute established with the with the intention of producing young men and women as entrepreneurs and technical professionals to fit the new high-tech world. The 'Korean Tech', Sri Lanka-Korea National Vocational Training Institute in Orugodawatta built at a cost of US$ 12 million with the financial assistance from South Korea is Sri Lanka's largest vocational training institute.



The objective of the institute is to help the youth who do not enter universities after the GCE O/L and A/L examinations to contribute to the development of the country. Accordingly, the new institute has been established with the intention of producing young people as entrepreneurs and technicians. The institute offers Diploma courses in a number of areas including Automotive Technology, Pneumatic &Hydraulic Technology, Robotic Technology, Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Technology, Welding Technology, Refrigeration & A/C Technology, Electrical Technology, and Mechatronic Technology.

After opening the new Vocational Training Institute, the Premier also inspected the new facility. Minister Rishad Bathiudeen, State Minister Buddhika Pathirana, Deputy Minister Karunaratne Paranavithana, Korean Ambassador Lee Heon and Vocational Training Authority Chairman Ravi Jayawardana also participated in the occasion.