PM opens Sri Lanka-Korea National Vocational Training Institute

The objective of the institute is to help the youth who do not enter universities after the GCE O/L and A/L examinations to contribute to the development of the country. Accordingly, the new institute has been established with the intention of producing young people as entrepreneurs and technicians. The institute offers Diploma courses in a number of areas including Automotive Technology, Pneumatic &Hydraulic Technology, Robotic Technology, Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Technology, Welding Technology, Refrigeration & A/C Technology, Electrical Technology, and Mechatronic Technology.
After opening the new Vocational Training Institute, the Premier also inspected the new facility. Minister Rishad Bathiudeen, State Minister Buddhika Pathirana, Deputy Minister Karunaratne Paranavithana, Korean Ambassador Lee Heon and Vocational Training Authority Chairman Ravi Jayawardana also participated in the occasion.