Central Expressway: second phase nearing completion

The Minister said construction of the first and third phases had also started and added that a temporary route to reach Kandy through the second phase would be introduced until the constructions were completed."We have broadened the Kandy-Colombo Road to a four-lane road up to Nittambuwa.
“From there, we will build a connection road to Pasyala and an interchange at the Mirigama Town through which vehicles can enter the second phase of the expressway and reach Kandy through Kurunegala until the construction of the expressway is completed," he explained.