Central Expressway: second phase nearing completion

Work on the second phase of the Central Expressway would be completed by January next year, Highways and Road Development Minister Kabir Hashim said yesterday.He told parliament that construction of the second phase was carried out by a local contractor and that 80 per cent of the work had been completed."It was scheduled to complete the construction by August. But they will complete it by January next year," he said.

The Minister said construction of the first and third phases had also started and added that a temporary route to reach Kandy through the second phase would be introduced until the constructions were completed."We have broadened the Kandy-Colombo Road to a four-lane road up to Nittambuwa.

“From there, we will build a connection road to Pasyala and an interchange at the Mirigama Town through which vehicles can enter the second phase of the expressway and reach Kandy through Kurunegala until the construction of the expressway is completed," he explained.