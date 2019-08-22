Beira Lake passenger boat service launched

The passenger boat service operating on the Beira Lake from Union Place to Colombo Fort has been launched under the patronage of PM Ranil Wickremesinghe a short while ago.The boat service, which was proposed as a solution for the heavy traffic congestion in the city, is managed by the Sri Lanka Land Development Corporation (SLLDC).The passengers will be given the opportunity to utilize the boat service free-of-charge for one month since commencement.Estimated time of commuting between Colombo Fort to Union Place via the boat service is 9-10 minutes, the Chairman of SLLDC Roshan Gunawardena said.