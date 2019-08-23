‘WFP R5 uplifts rural people’

The World Food Programme (WFP) supports Sri Lanka through its innovative and sustainable new project – R5, said V.Sivagnanasothy, Secretary, Ministry of National Policies, Economic Affairs, Resettlement and Rehabilitation, Northern Province Development and Youth Affairs.AN MOU was signed in this regard on August 21 2019 by V.Sivagnanasothy, secretary, Ministry of National Policies, Economic Affairs, Resettlement and Rehabilitation, Northern Province Development and Youth Affairs and Brenda Barton, Representative and Country Director, World Food Programme to rehabilitate 16 Minor Irrigation Tanks, Agro wells and livelihood support to vulnerable farm families in Thanamalwila in Moneragala, Weligamuwa in Matale, Vavunativu in Batticaloa, Thunukai in Kilinochchi and Musali in Mannar.



He said the R5 is designed enhance resilience of rural communities against natural shocks, reduce and mitigate climate risk reduction through the reconstruction of productive assets, and ensure recovery and diversification of livelihoods.The R5 takes a coherent and cohesive food systems approach which multiples positive outcomes for communities and small-scale entrepreneurs, collectively tackling short-term hunger, and leading to food security interventions and sustainable, climate-smart assets and skills Under the direction of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as Minister of National Policies, Economic Affairs, Resettlement and Rehabilitation, Northern Province Development and Youth Affairs, he said.