Lankans among scientists discovering two new planets

Scientists of the Arthur C. Clarke Centre for Modern Technologies have discovered two planets orbiting around a star located 1,133 light years from Earth in the constellation Virgo, a statement from the centre said.In a first for Sri Lanka, local scientists were part of the discovery team. Mahesh Herath, Saraj Gunasekera and Dr. Chandana Jayaratne of the Colombo University and 11 other foreign scientists contributed to this discovery.

This system contains one of the very few confirmed planets with an orbital period above 50 days among transiting Exoplanets (65.5 days).The first planet which is a sub Neptune very close to the host star (about 0.1 AU) is a rare occurrence in planetary formation. The large distance between the two planets and their near-identical sizes may be an indicator that the first planet could have migrated inwards to its current position after forming near the second planet, far away from the host star. The second planet lies close to the inner boundary of the habitable zone for this system.