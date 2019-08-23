Two Indian airlines show interest in Palali

The Minister said that Sri Lanka expects a major tourism boost from the 10-day spiritual ‘Bora’ Globle Convention drawing 25,000 religious visitors from 40 countries from next week. “This would also net in around US$ 50 million revenue to the country and help Sri Lanka Tourism to post around Rs. 4 billion revenue by the end of 2019.” He said that up to yesterday, over Rs. 400 million worth of hotel bookings have been made for this conference. “The last ‘Bora’ Global Convention’ held in Colombo in 2007, only witnessed around 12, 000 visitors and this year too the number has doubled,” he said.
The Minister also said that Emergency is expected to be removed by the government in less than a month and this too would help remove the remaining adverse travel advisories. Chairman, Sri Lanka Tourism Promotions Bauru, Kishu Gomes, said that this conference and also the successful completion of the Kandy Pageant, would further boost the image and demonstrate to the world that Sri Lanka is safe for travel.
He said that effects of this event would even reach out to destinations such as Mount Lavinia, Negombo, Galle in both formal and informal sector, since Colombo City rooms alone would not be adequate to accommodate them. He also said that 50,000 meals would be freshly cooked twice a day and over the 10-day period, a total of 600,000 fresh meals. He also said that arrivals are picking up from around 4,200 to around 5,000 per day and they would have over 2 million arrivals by year end.