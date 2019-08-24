August 24, 2019
    August 24, 2019
    President: Construction industry must linked with sustainable development

    President Maithripala Sirisena says there is a need of a construction industry which gives priority for the sustainable development.The President made these remarks participating at the inaugural ceremony of the ‘CONSTRUCT 2019’ international construction exhibition, yesterday (23). The exhibition organized annually since 2001 by the National Construction Association of Sri Lanka (NCASL) will be held on 23rd, 24th, 25th August 2019 at the Sirimavo Bandaranaike Memorial Exhibition Centre.

    Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the President said that everyone had forgotten the extent to which the development and construction sectors are influenced for the process of environmental conservation.President Sirisena said that it was only in the last few years that the attention of the experts and specialist in the field began to be drawn on the importance of environment. He also emphasized that no one should neglect the responsibility of environmental protection.

    The President pointed out the importance of paying attention regarding the country’s population, development background and the size of the land area when constructing highways as well as large scale buildings.President Sirisena expressed the need for greater emphasis on energy efficiency, sustainable land planning and management, raw material and resource management, environmental quality within the building premises, water management, green innovation and social and cultural coherence.

    The President appreciated the excellence of the construction sector and said that the government will do what it can to solve the problems of the construction field.”Construct”, a renowned international construction exhibition in South Asia, has over 250 stalls, both locally and internationally. Exhibition stalls are held in various aspects such as Construction Engineering, Architecture, Architectural and Information Technology.

    The President opened the exhibition and visited the site and had a friendly chat with the staff.Minister Mr. Patali Champika Ranawaka, Parliamentarian Mr. Mahinda Amaraweera, President of the National Construction Association of Sri Lanka Mr. Susantha Liyanarachchi, Eng. Major Ranjith Gunathilake, Chairman of the Industrial Chamber of Commerce, President of the Asian West Pacific Construction Association Mr. Mohammad Ali, Alumax PLC Managing Director Mr. Pramuk Dediwala and more invitees were also present on this occasion.

