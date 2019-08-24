President: Construction industry must linked with sustainable development

The President pointed out the importance of paying attention regarding the country’s population, development background and the size of the land area when constructing highways as well as large scale buildings.President Sirisena expressed the need for greater emphasis on energy efficiency, sustainable land planning and management, raw material and resource management, environmental quality within the building premises, water management, green innovation and social and cultural coherence.
The President appreciated the excellence of the construction sector and said that the government will do what it can to solve the problems of the construction field.”Construct”, a renowned international construction exhibition in South Asia, has over 250 stalls, both locally and internationally. Exhibition stalls are held in various aspects such as Construction Engineering, Architecture, Architectural and Information Technology.
The President opened the exhibition and visited the site and had a friendly chat with the staff.Minister Mr. Patali Champika Ranawaka, Parliamentarian Mr. Mahinda Amaraweera, President of the National Construction Association of Sri Lanka Mr. Susantha Liyanarachchi, Eng. Major Ranjith Gunathilake, Chairman of the Industrial Chamber of Commerce, President of the Asian West Pacific Construction Association Mr. Mohammad Ali, Alumax PLC Managing Director Mr. Pramuk Dediwala and more invitees were also present on this occasion.