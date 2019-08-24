President: Construction industry must linked with sustainable development

President Maithripala Sirisena says there is a need of a construction industry which gives priority for the sustainable development.The President made these remarks participating at the inaugural ceremony of the ‘CONSTRUCT 2019’ international construction exhibition, yesterday (23). The exhibition organized annually since 2001 by the National Construction Association of Sri Lanka (NCASL) will be held on 23rd, 24th, 25th August 2019 at the Sirimavo Bandaranaike Memorial Exhibition Centre.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the President said that everyone had forgotten the extent to which the development and construction sectors are influenced for the process of environmental conservation.President Sirisena said that it was only in the last few years that the attention of the experts and specialist in the field began to be drawn on the importance of environment. He also emphasized that no one should neglect the responsibility of environmental protection.