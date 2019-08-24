PM aims to modernize and transform Colombo to be best in SA

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says Colombo, which had been built without a proper plan is now being transformed with ongoing development into a beautiful city in the world as Singapore.Participating in the launch of a passenger boat service at the Beira Lake today Premier Wickremesinghe said the beautification of the capital city is being undertaken with the aim of attracting local and foreign investment to the country within the next five years.

The Beira Lake Passenger Transport Service was launched today under the patronage of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. It is operative from Union Place to Colombo Fort as a solution to congestion on roads in the Colombo City.Prime Minister Wickremesinghe and Minister of Megapolis and Western Development Patali Champika Ranwaka launched the boat service from the boat yard across the Lake House in Colombo this morning.

Speaking at the event, the Premier said the development of the Colombo city proceeded without any plan for the last 50-60 years and the city's historic beauty was lost. But the steps taken by the Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development within the last four years has transformed Colombo into a modernized beautiful city.In the next five years, the infrastructure and services of the city will be further developed for Colombo to be the most beautiful city in South Asia, the Premier said.