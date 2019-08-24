PM aims to modernize and transform Colombo to be best in SA

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says Colombo, which had been built without a proper plan is now being transformed with ongoing development into a beautiful city in the world as Singapore.Participating in the launch of a passenger boat service at the Beira Lake today Premier Wickremesinghe said the beautification of the capital city is being undertaken with the aim of attracting local and foreign investment to the country within the next five years.
The Beira Lake Passenger Transport Service was launched today under the patronage of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. It is operative from Union Place to Colombo Fort as a solution to congestion on roads in the Colombo City.Prime Minister Wickremesinghe and Minister of Megapolis and Western Development Patali Champika Ranwaka launched the boat service from the boat yard across the Lake House in Colombo this morning.
Speaking at the event, the Premier said the development of the Colombo city proceeded without any plan for the last 50-60 years and the city's historic beauty was lost. But the steps taken by the Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development within the last four years has transformed Colombo into a modernized beautiful city.In the next five years, the infrastructure and services of the city will be further developed for Colombo to be the most beautiful city in South Asia, the Premier said.
"The Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development has worked hard to modernize Colombo and make it a hub in the Indian Ocean. This boat service could be introduced as a result. Colombo has become a beautiful city. We also plan to develop the city using modern technology. A new road network will be added to Colombo within the next three years. A new road network is being constructed in Colombo with a Light Railway and two highways on pillars. These developments will enable us to transform Colombo into a hub in the Indian Ocean."
With the launch of the passenger boat service, it is possible to travel from Colombo Fort to Union Place in less than 15 minutes. The boat service has been identified as an ideal solution to ease traffic congestion.Fifty passengers will be able to board the air-conditioned passenger boat and several more will be deployed in the future. The boats were built by the engineers of the Sri Lanka Navy and operated by the Navy personnel.
The event was organized by the Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development and Ministers Sagala Ratnayake, Arjuna Rantunga and other Ministers were present.