Lower Malwathuoya reservoir construction begins tomorrow

Constructing the country’s 6th biggest reservoir, the lower Malwathuoya, will begins tomorrow at 9.36 am. It will cost the government Rs. 23,000 million.President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will be the chief guests at the foundation stone laying ceremony. The proposed reservoir near Thanthirimale will contain 170,000 acre feet of water.

The reservoir will submerge about 14,000 acres.Anuradhapura Government Agent R.M. Wanninayaka said the Maha Sangha, governors, ministers, parliamentarians, foreign dignitaries, government and local government officials, farmer representatives and many others will be present for the historic occasion. The construction will be complete in three years, he said.