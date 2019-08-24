Enterprise Sri Lanka in Dambulla today and tomorrow

The second mobile service of Enterprise Sri Lanka which provides entrepreneurial loan at concessionary interest rates will be held at the Dambulla Pelwehera Agriculture School premises today (24) and 25.State Finance Minister Eran Wickremaratne will participate as the chief guest at the opening of this mobile service that will be held from 7.30 am to 5.00 pm.The Ministry of Finance has organized this mobile service to accelerate the Enterprise Sri Lanka program which aimed to create 100,000 entrepreneurs throughout the country. This economic development program was introduced by Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera in his budget which he presented in 2019.



The objective of the Enterprise Sri Lanka program is to provide necessary capital to enterprising youth community at concessionary interest rates who anticipate starting self employment, business ventures or any other such trade industry. Persons who start businesses and industries or agricultural activities can gather required guidance and advice to obtain necessary capital from commercial banks at the mobile service. It is scheduled to get the contribution and assistance of university graduates to prepare necessary project reports on behalf of prospective loan applicants to enable them to submit such reports to commercial banks at this mobile service on the same day. Therefore, the organisers of this mobile service inform those who expect to apply for bank loans to visit the mobile service premises along with the basic information of their proposed business ventures.

State banks including Bank of Ceylon, People’s Bank and Rural Development Bank will hold mobile stalls at the premises and, State Institutions which should give approval, permits and 2019.08.23 technical advices for this loan scheme will also hold their agency branch offices at this mobile service premises in Dambulla.The Industrial Development Board will also hold its stall at this mobile service center to provide necessary technical advice on small and medium scale enterprises including tourism sector.Although Dambulla is an agricultural area it is popular for tourism as well. Therefore, this mobile service will be a good opportunity for those who want to start hospitality industries by obtaining necessary assistance and approval from the Tourism Development Board.