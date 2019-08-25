Health Minister to regulate prices of more types of medicines

Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Dr. Rajitha Senaratne today revealed plans to regulate prices of more types of medicines leading to the reduction of price of 5000 brands of medicine in the market by the end of this year. Speaking at an event in in Hambantota yesterday, the Minister disclosed that the government plans to regulate the prices of 27 more drugs taking up the number of price-regulated drugs to 100 which are sold under 5000 brand names in the market.

The 18th Convention of the Association of Drug Suppliers of the State Pharmaceutical Corporation took place under the patronage of Minister Rajitha Senaratne at the Shangri-La Hotel in Hambanthota today. About 300 local and foreign drug suppliers were present at the ceremony which was held for the 18th time. Officials of the corporation including its Chairman M. H. M. Rumie and Health Ministry Secretary Wasantha Perera were present on the occasion.

Expressing his views at the occasion, Minister Senaratne said the main issue being discussed today is the price of the drugs and the quality of the drugs and the sole objective of the State Pharmaceutical Corporation is to provide quality drugs to the government and the market at very reasonable prices.Due to the regulation of prices of 48 pharmaceuticals in the first phase alone, the people of this country have saved Rs. 4.4 billion annually. Similarly, sales of quality medicines have increased by seven to eight times.

The Minister explained that the increasing use of quality medicine show that people who were prescribed the medications but avoided purchasing due to high costs, have used the medicines as prescribed after the prices were regulated."They used the medicines occasionally due to the cost. But today they use drugs properly. As such, the trade in high quality drugs has increased from 100,000 to one million. It shows that the general public has access to high quality drugs."The Minister noted that in the second stage, the prices of 25 other drugs, including cancer drugs were regulated. Accordingly prices of 73 drugs were fixed. In the next stage the government plans to regulate prices of 27 more drugs increasing the categories to 100.

The Minister also pointed out that at the moment, the Drug Regulatory Authority does not allow the same drug to be registered with many brand names. The restrictions are imposed in order to provide quality drugs to the public.Minister of State for Health Faisal Cassim, the Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Mrs. Vasantha Perera, the Chairman of the Pharmaceutical Corporation Dr. MHM Rumie, the Managing Director of the State Pharmaceutical Corporation Dr. MYK Wilfred, officials of the State Pharmaceutical Corporation, and officials of the Ministry of Health were also present at the occasion.

Minister of Megapolis and Western Development, Patali Champika Ranawaka said that the Kandy city will be developed while preserving its historic heritage. Accordingly, plans are afoot to make Katugastota a commercial city, the Minister further said.Lakshman Kiriella, Minister of Public Enterprises, Upcountry Heritage and Kandy Development and Leader of the House, said that the development of the Kandy City will be carried out on the advice of the Chief Prelates.The Prime Minister also launched the second phase of the Bogambara Prison modernization project on the occasion.

The 11 acre Bogambara prison was relocated to Pallekele area according to the Kandy city development plan. Accordingly steps were taken to modernize the prison land under several stages.Under the first phase, renovations were done to the external area outside the prison at a cost of Rs. 100 million. An international information center and a public garden have been set up in that area. There is also an outdoor theater to present cultural features that are unique to the hill country. The project is being implemented by the Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development.

Maha sangha, Minister Malik Samarawickrema, State Minister Lucky Jayawardene, Deputy Minister Nalin Bandara, Ambassador of Japan in Sri Lanka Akira Sugiyama, Mayor of Kandy Municipal Council R. Arnold, Central Province Governor Keerthi Tennakoon and a large number of politicians and government officials were also present.