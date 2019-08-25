water-way transport system to be in the city

“We have observed that a bus ride from Colombo Fort to Union Place takes around 35 minutes due to road congestion. But a boat ride from Fort to Union place would take only 10 minutes” he said.During the rest of the day passenger transport would be limited to once every 30 minutes”.Mr Gunaratna explained during the first month the service would be provided free in order assess the expenditure.He added the SLLRDC would provide transport at a subsidised rate, charging only for the cost of operating the boats. He explained the corporation planned to expand the services from Wellawatta to Battaramulla via Nawala within six months and also planning to deploy passenger transportation boats along Kelani River between Mattakkulliya and Hanwella areas. unaratna added the boat service would be expanded to include the The Hamilton Canal where passengers could use a boat service between Colombo and Negombo”.He said plans were afoot to use the canal for the transport of tourists as well as a means of cargo transport. He added the move would help in the economic growth of the country.He said tourist boats and boats transporting cargo would be charged a higher rate, and the profits would be utilised to help provide a subsidised passenger transport service.Mr. Gunaratna explained the SLLRDC was deploying a air conditioned boat service to improve the comfort of passengers. He requested the public to protect the boats and avoid vandalising them.
He added it would help the SLLRDC provide a better and quicker means of transport in the years to come.
