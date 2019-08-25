water-way transport system to be in the city

The Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) plans to expand the existing passenger transport system via the use of boats along existing waterways in the city. The plan envisages use of boats for the transport of passengers and cargo.As a pilot project, a passenger boat transport service was inaugurated along the Beira Lake, between Union Place and Colombo Fort, on Thursday (22.08.19). The aim -to check whether the the utilisation of waterways could improve the passenger transport and reduce traffic congestion on the roads.Chairman of the Sri Lanka Land Reclamation Development Corporation (SLLRDC), Roshan Gunaratna said the SLLRDC had currently deployed three passenger boats -(one air conditioned 50-seater boat and two non-air conditioned 14-seater boats.The vessels were designed and built by the Sri Lankan Navy.He added another air conditioned boat would be added to the fleet in the first week of September.The boats -currently operational- are scheduled to operate every 20 minutes between Fort and Union place at peak office hours between 7.30 am to 9.00 am and 3.30 pm and 5.30 pm.

“We have observed that a bus ride from Colombo Fort to Union Place takes around 35 minutes due to road congestion. But a boat ride from Fort to Union place would take only 10 minutes” he said.During the rest of the day passenger transport would be limited to once every 30 minutes”.Mr Gunaratna explained during the first month the service would be provided free in order assess the expenditure.He added the SLLRDC would provide transport at a subsidised rate, charging only for the cost of operating the boats. He explained the corporation planned to expand the services from Wellawatta to Battaramulla via Nawala within six months and also planning to deploy passenger transportation boats along Kelani River between Mattakkulliya and Hanwella areas. unaratna added the boat service would be expanded to include the The Hamilton Canal where passengers could use a boat service between Colombo and Negombo”.He said plans were afoot to use the canal for the transport of tourists as well as a means of cargo transport. He added the move would help in the economic growth of the country.He said tourist boats and boats transporting cargo would be charged a higher rate, and the profits would be utilised to help provide a subsidised passenger transport service.Mr. Gunaratna explained the SLLRDC was deploying a air conditioned boat service to improve the comfort of passengers. He requested the public to protect the boats and avoid vandalising them.

He added it would help the SLLRDC provide a better and quicker means of transport in the years to come.

