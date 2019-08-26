Flights between India and Palali to start soon: PM

Air transportation between India and Palali Airport in Jaffna will start before the end of the year, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said yesterday.Speaking during the inauguration of the work on the Muttur - Batticaloa Road on Saturday, the Prime Minister said flights from India will start operating towards Palali before the end of the year.

"We will use Palali and the Batticaloa airports to bring in tourists," the Prime Minister said.“I have inquired from the Tourism Development Authority as to how many tourists are expected by the year-end and they told me that two million tourists are expected. Around 2.3 million tourists have arrived by the end of 2018. This means that the tourist industry is slated to pick up since the Easter Sunday attacks," he added."We were attacked for increasing VAT but now everyone can see the results of it," he als