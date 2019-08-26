Flights between India and Palali to start soon: PM

"We will use Palali and the Batticaloa airports to bring in tourists," the Prime Minister said.“I have inquired from the Tourism Development Authority as to how many tourists are expected by the year-end and they told me that two million tourists are expected. Around 2.3 million tourists have arrived by the end of 2018. This means that the tourist industry is slated to pick up since the Easter Sunday attacks," he added."We were attacked for increasing VAT but now everyone can see the results of it," he als