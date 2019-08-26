‘Beauty of Sri Lanka’ in Los Angeles

The America Sri Lankan Photographic Art Society in association with the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Los Angeles will hold a photographic exhibition titled, ‘The Beauty of Sri Lanka’, on September 21 at the University of California (UCLA) in Los Angeles.The exhibition is organised to promote and develop tourism in Sri Lanka, and is designed to depict the beauty of fauna and flora and the 2600-year-old heritage of Sri Lanka.

‘The Beauty of Sri Lanka’ beholds the shady trees, green hills, valleys, streams, colorful fauna and flora, breezy air as well as the serenity of jungle life. These amazing creations of nature are not only the epitome of beauty but also they serve as a critical element in sustaining life.The effects of modern-day industrialisation are ever-present threats to the serenity of the natural environment. Nature photographers are in the vanguard of the army of nature saviors. The exhibition is designed to introduce viewers to a range of issues that impact the environment through the creative eyes of Suriya Jayalath Perera, an award-winning nature photographer. Perera is the president of the America Sri Lankan Photographic Art Society LOS ANGELES (member Photographic Society of America (PSA)), and he has demonstrated a sensitivity to the animal and human life that surrounds the pristine environs he has captured through his expert lens.

He is joined by six leading Sri Lankan photographers who will bring their award-winning masterpieces all the way from Sri Lanka to Los Angeles for this unique exhibition. Members of the National Photographic Art Society of Sri Lanka (NPAS); they have earned recognition from the International Federation of Photographic Art (IFPA), France. Among them are K.G. Keerthirathna, Kumara Karunarathna, Rohitha Gunawardane, Yamuni Rashmika Perera; The latter who is most experienced woman photo journalist who has achieved EFIAP award for photography as the first Sri Lankan Woman photographer, Ranjani Perera, and Vickum Senanayake; Life member of the NPAS and Country Liaison Officer, Membership Director of the Photographic Society of America (PSA).

They will be joined by recognised Sri Lankan photographers in the United States, Suriya Perera, Nature photographer and one who held a nature and wildlife Photographic Exhibition in the USA for the first time, Sumeda Jayasena, a specialist in high dynamic range photography; Moran Perera, a leading photographer in Los Angeles; and Andy Samarasena, trained at the New York Institute of Photography, is a photo journalist specializing in landscapes and wildlife, for several publications across the United States.

The exhibition will be ceremonially opened on September 21 at 11.00a.m. Exhibition hours will be 11.00a.m. to 5.00pm on Saturday the September 2. Journalist-Head New Media Unit Government Information Department Prabhath Rathnayaka participate in the event.