Navy volunteers to protect coastal belt around the island

Yet another timely drive, organized as part of the Navy’s efforts to protect the beautiful coastal belt around the country, was held in the North Central Naval Command on 25th August 2019. Accordingly, the North Central Naval Command pitched in with the Alumni Association of Public Administration of the University of Jayewardenepura to carry out a programme to plant 1250 mangrove saplings in the lagoon area of Naravikulam.
Meanwhile, a cleaning programme was also conducted in the Thalpadu beach area in Mannar with the participation of naval personnel from the North Central Naval Command and alumni of the University of Jayewardenepura. Going by the visionary concept – Neela Haritha Sangramaya mooted by Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva, the Navy has been conducting similar coastal conservation programmes in