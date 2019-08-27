President presents awards to over 240 scientists

The President's Award for Scientific Publication, organized by the National Research Council (NRC) aiming to encourage scientists, researchers and technologists to carry out locally important scientific research, was held for the 12th consecutive time this year.
Non Cabinet Minister of Science, Technology & Research, Sujeewa Senasinghe, Chairman of the NRC, Prof. Janaka de Silva, Chief Executive Officer of NRC Manisha Rajapaksa, scientists, researchers and intellectuals participated in the occasion.