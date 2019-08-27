President presents awards to over 240 scientists

The President's Awards for Scientific Publications was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena in Colombo,yesterday (26). At this year's award ceremony more than 240 doctors and professors active in high quality scientific research in the fields of medicine, agriculture and engineering, received awards for their Scientific Publications for the year 2017.

The President's Award for Scientific Publication, organized by the National Research Council (NRC) aiming to encourage scientists, researchers and technologists to carry out locally important scientific research, was held for the 12th consecutive time this year.

Non Cabinet Minister of Science, Technology & Research, Sujeewa Senasinghe, Chairman of the NRC, Prof. Janaka de Silva, Chief Executive Officer of NRC Manisha Rajapaksa, scientists, researchers and intellectuals participated in the occasion.