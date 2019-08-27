Polish Airlines to launch direct flights to Sri Lanka from November

Starting from the winter season, LOT will fly from Warsaw to Colombo in Sri Lanka with flights being operated seasonally, from November 3rd to March 28th, three times a week by modern Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.With the new series of seasonal flights, Colombo becomes the sixth Asian long-haul destination in the growing network of Poland’s flag carrier and the first regular seasonal winter service opened for tourists seeking an exotic winter vacation. Tickets are now available for sale.

LOT’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will fly between Warsaw and Colombo starting from the coming winter season. The first takeoff is scheduled for 3 November this year. The flights will be operated until the 28th of March 2020 three times a week, according to the following schedule:

LO 069 WAW-CMB 15:35-05:10+1 Wednesdays, Fridays, Sundays

LO 070 CMB-WAW 07:35-13:30 Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays

“We decided to start a regular connection to Sri Lanka due to the very high tourist potential of this direction. Annually, more than 1.8 million passengers travel between Europe and Colombo. Our convenient schedule guarantees passengers from all of the cities in Poland, Western Europe, Baltic States served by LOT, as well as from Prague, Zagreb or Budapest short travel time to Colombo with convenient transfers via Warsaw Chopin Airport. Flights from Warsaw to Sri Lanka will take about 9 hours,” LOT Polish Airlines CEO, Rafał Milczarski said.

For the past few years, South Asia has become one of the most frequently chosen destinations for an increasing number of passengers travelling from many European countries. Located in the Indian Ocean, the island of Ceylon attracts visitors with kilometres of sandy beaches, lush greenery, ancient architecture and outstanding cuisine of the region. Sri Lanka is also one of the largest tea producers in the world, hence its large part is covered by tea fields. Between November and March, the average temperature in Sri Lanka is 30C/86F, making it an ideal destination for winter holidays.

“LOT Dreamliners have been used on charter services to many popular exotic destinations in the world for a number of years thanks to the perfect cooperation with tour operators. I am glad that we can take another step today and announce the launch of the first regular long-haul service, which will be operated in the winter season for tourists from Warsaw and other European cities. It’s the shortest and most convenient way for them to get to the beautiful beaches of Ceylon,” Milczarski added.

The new connection will be operated using the most modern wide-bodied aircraft in the world – Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Each of them offers passengers to choose between three service classes: LOT Business Class with armchairs unfolding to form a flat bed position and with cuisine like from the best restaurant; LOT Premium Economy Class with a larger, individual space, comfortable seats with footrests, thigh rests, cocktail tables and a rich menu, as well as LOT Economy Class with modern armchairs with individual onboard entertainment screens and USB sockets as well as fresh and varied meals served during the voyage. On the decks, there will also be products containing regional elements.

The launch of the new connection between Warsaw and Colombo is part of the profitable growth strategy that LOT has been implementing since the beginning of 2016, and most of its assumptions have been implemented by Poland’s flag carrier ahead of time. LOT is constantly expanding its fleet. In December last year, the operator received subsequent new aircraft: additional Boeing 737 MAX 8 and four Embraer 190s (LOT already operates 34 Embraer aircraft of four types). This year, deliveries include nine B737 MAX, the number of which will increase by the end of this year to 14. Four more B787 Dreamliner will join the fleet by the end of this year and growings its fleet to 15.

LOT carried a record number of over 8.9 million passengers in 2018, which is 2 million more than a year earlier. This year Poland’s flag carrier will take on board 10 million passengers. Currently, LOT uses 80 modern aircraft every day. The carrier already offers 111 scheduled connections on three continents in its scheduled offer.

Tickets for a new LOT flight to Colombo are already available in all sales channels, including lot.com, LOT Contact Centre, LOT Travel offices and agents.