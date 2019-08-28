Port City to transform condominium living

Colombo Port City infrastructure development is to be completed by mid- 2020, said Simon Tham, the Assistant General Manager of CHEC Port City Colombo (Pvt) Ltd. Tham said the Port City, which is the single largest FDI project in Sri Lanka, is to transform the future of condominium living in Sri Lanka to a great extent.



“As the country progresses, this project will have a significant social economic impact on Sri Lanka. And our vision is to create a world class city for the South Asian region and it is going to be a game changer for this country as well as for the entire region,” Tham told a seminar on ‘Future of Condominium Living in Sri Lanka’, organized by the Chamber of Construction Industry Sri Lanka in Colombo last week.

Speaking further he said, the Port City Project is transforming the physical and economic landscape in the country in a big way. Sri Lanka is in a strategic position on maritime silk route and the Port City is an investment that comes under Chinese government’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

“The Port City offers an ideal platform not only for Sri Lankans, also for the international community to benefit from the global market transformation significantly,” Tham said.He further said it is important to constantly reinvent their services in order to effectively compete in a changing global market place.