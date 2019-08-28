Western Province Entrepreneur Awards in October

The National Chamber of Commerce of Sri Lanka has joined hands again with the National Enterprise Development Authority (NEDA) for the fourth year in succession to conduct the Entrepreneur Awards 2019 - Western Province for the micro, small, medium and large sectors.Applications are now being issued by the National Chamber at the National Chamber Secretariat. The closing date will be September 25, 2019.

The grand award ceremony of the ‘Entrepreneur Awards 2019 - Western Province’ will be held on October 30, 2019 at the Sri Lanka Foundation Auditorium, amid a large gathering of business organizations, entrepreneurs, Government representatives, etc.There will be around 25 awards to be presented to winners in the categories of industry, manufacturing, agriculture, livestock & fisheries and hospitality, tourism & other services.

The award-winners will enjoy the following benefits: recognition through provincial and national level publicity and prestige in print and digital media; exposure and development of their businesses to a higher level and preferential assistance from NEDA, National Chamber and other associated institutions.

This award scheme is designed to distinguish, reward and motivate Sri Lanka’s very own entrepreneurs to reach the mantle of achievement and encourage the business community in the Western Province to improve their standards of business practices and achieve a high level of entrepreneurship.

The National Chamber of Commerce and NEDA have been assisting the micro, small, medium and large sectors in the regions for a long time, and this gives special focus towards the upliftment of these sectors in the provinces to develop their businesses and conduct training programs for them, including for differently-abled entrepreneurs.

The most prestigious awards will be for Overall Enterprise Excellence (one award) and Best Enterprise Awards (12) for each sector. Special awards (9) will be presented for the Best Environmental Friendly Enterprise, Best Exporter, Best Productive Enterprise, Best Innovative Enterprise, Best Value Added Enterprise, Best Energy Efficiency Enterprise, Best Entrepreneur Providing Most Number of Jobs for Females, Best Women Entrepreneur and Best Differently abled Entrepreneur.Applications could be obtained from the National Chamber.