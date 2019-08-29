August 29, 2019
    Lanka to sign several agreements with the Maldives

    Sri Lanka and the Maldives are scheduled to sign several agreements during the Sri Lankan Prime Minister's official visit to Malé next week. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will be undertaking an official visit to the Maldives on 2 September 2019, on an invitation from President of the Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to chair the Indian Ocean Conference 2019.


    During the two-day official visit, in addition to discussing regional and global challenges faced by the countries in the Indian Ocean region, the two leaders will also review the existing bilateral ties between the two countries and explore new areas for cooperation, including global matters of mutual importance.
    One of the four agreements scheduled to be signed between the two Indian Ocean island nations is an Agreement on the facilitation of Visa arrangements between the Government of the Maldives and the Government of Sri Lanka.he proposal made by the Prime Minister to enter into the Agreement with the Maldives on relaxing visa conditions has been approved by the Cabinet.
    The two governments will also sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on matters in higher education and water supply sectors and a MoU on Vocational Training and Youth Development. The two countries will also sign a MoU on safeguarding the promotion of the rights of children, women, elders as well as disabled persons. These agreements are expected to further enhance the friendship and mutual cooperation between the two countries.
    Prime Minister Wickremesinghe will also be chairing the Indian Ocean Conference 2019, scheduled to take place from 3-4 September at Paradise Island Resort The Indian Ocean Conference is organized by India Foundation in association with the Government of Maldives and the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Singapore.

     

