‘Sri Lanka commits to achieving SDGs’

Samantha K. Jayasuriya presented her credentials to Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, the Executive Secretary of the UNESCAP in Bangkok, as the new Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka.Executive Secretary Alisjahbana outlined the mandate of the ESCAP and the upcoming regular and main sessions and invited continued active participation of Sri Lanka.The Executive Secretary welcomed the interest of Sri Lanka to play a constructive role and to contribute to the deliberations.
While conveying the appreciation of the Government of Sri Lanka for the technical assistance and capacity building support that the ESCAP has been extending to Sri Lanka, the Permanent Representative recalled that there were a number of Sri Lankans who have been providing their expertise and services to ESCAP either as consultants or employees. Second Secretary Saritha Ranatunga was with the Permanent Representative, while Mitch Hsieh, Secretary and Lorenzo Santucci, Deputy Secretary of the Commission, joined the Executive Secretary at the meeting.