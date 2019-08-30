August 30, 2019
    Construction of Point Pedro Fisheries Harbor commenced

    The construction works of the Fisheries Harbor in Point Pedro were commenced under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena, today (30). The proposed fisheries harbor established as part of the Northern Province Sustainable Fisheries Development Project with theobjective of providing livelihood opportunities in the Northern peninsula. Point Pedro Fisheries Harbor will be the largest fisheries harbour in the country and the estimated project cost is Rs.12,600 million. Minister P. Harrison, Abdul Haleem, the Governor of the Northern Province Suren Raghavan, Angajan Ramanathan, Cadar Mastan, M. A. Sumanthiran, Mavai Senathirajah, Dharmalingam Siddarthan, people’s representatives in the area, Secretary to the President Udaya R. Seneviratne, public servants and others participated on this occasion.

