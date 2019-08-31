Construction of the largest drinking water supply project commenced in Jaffna

The construction works of the largest drinking water supply project in Sri Lanka by harvesting the rain water, was commenced under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena in Wadamarachhci, yesterday (30).This project was implemented under the guidance of the President to provide a sustainable solution to the drinking water issue faced by the people in Jaffna. The estimated cost of the project is Rs.02 billion.

The lack of access to water in Jaffna district is a major issue. The project commenced by the Irrigation Department is expected to be completed within two years.Minister P. Harrison, the Governor of the Northern Province Suren Raghavan, people’s representatives of the area, public officials and others participated on this occasion.Meanwhile, the President participated at the International Conference on Northen Water held in Chunnakam, Jaffna.

This Conference, which aims at the sustainable water management of the Northern Province will be held today and tomorrow. During the conference it is expected to study extensively regarding the water issues faced by the people in the North, identify possible short, middle and long term solutions and obtain assistance of international experts for this proposed water project.The President was received by the Northern Province Suren Raghavan when he arrived at the Conference Hall.People’s representatives of the area and public officials participated on this occasion.