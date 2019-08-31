August 31, 2019
    August 31, 2019
    PREMIER AT MANAGEING DEVELOPMENT BOOK LAUNCH

    Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe yesterday participated in the launch of the book titled Managing Development: People, Policies and Institutions authored by C Narayanaswamy. The event was held at the Hector Kobbekaduwa Agrarian Research and Training Institute. Central Bank Governor Dr. Indrajith Coomaraswamy, former Secretary to the President and Prime Minister K. H. J. Wijayadasa, Agriculture, Irrigation and Rural Economic Affairs Secretary Shanthi Gunathilake and Dr. Lloyd Fernando participated.

