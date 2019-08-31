Rs 7,346 mn allocated to develop Eastern Province

The National Policies, Economic Affairs, Resettlement and Rehabilitation, Northern Province Development and Youth Affairs Ministry launched 14,225 projects this year to develop the Eastern Province, Ministry Secretary V.Sivagnanasothy yesterday said. Under the Gamperaliya special programme, the ministry has commenced 9,649 projects to develop the province at a cost of Rs.4,140 million, he said.

“Rs.7,346 million was allocated for the projects in Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Ampara of the Eastern Province on the directions of the minister and Prime Minister Rail Wickremesinghe,” said Sivagnanasothy.“Rs.920 million was allocated to develop infrastructure in the province under the ministry’s Rural Infrastructure Development Project,” he said.

About 1,772 houses are constructed in these districts to be given among the conflict affected and displaced families and refugee returnees, he said.“Rs.1,772 million was allocated in this regard,” he said.“Many houses were distributed among them.

Rs. 82 million has been allocated for 1,172 sanitary projects, Rs. 80 million to develop access roads, and Rs. 36 million for 1,330 drinking water projects, said Sivagnanasothy.He said Rs.137 million was spent to construct classrooms and smart classrooms. Rs.40 million has been granted to develop small businesses, Rs.56 million to uplift agriculture, Rs.25 million to uplift fisheries industry and Rs.36 million for a set of other projects, he said.