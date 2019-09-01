PM wish to build the country with skilled labor

In countries like Japan and Korea, there are no unskilled workers, hence they have rapidly moved forward in terms of development. There are plans to establish more vocational training centres in Sri Lanka during the next few years, the prime minister said further.
Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, addressing the gathering, said the current government had made a revolutionary change in the field of education.He added there had not been a government in Sri Lanka that had invested in education as much as the incumbent administration did.