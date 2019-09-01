Phase 3 and 4 of the Hambantota Expressway to be opened next month



In the first phase, 30 km section from Matara to Beliatta, 26 km section from Beliatta to Barawakumbuka in the second phase, 15 km from Barawakumbuka to Andarawewa and in the fourth stage 25 km from Andarawewa to Hambantota and Mattala are being constructed.The work on the third and fourth phases including the access roads and the flyovers for by-roads that cross the expressway have been completed. Tunnels for animals to cross the highway have also been built. The expressway has been built on pillars in agricultural valleys and complete with water tunnels and an elephant fence.

The total cost of the project is Rs. 250 billion. The project is jointly implemented by the Ministry of Highways and Petroleum Development and the Road Development Authority.The 96-kilometer project was undertaken by three Chinese companies, with a $1.9 billion concessional loan from the Export-Import Bank of China.The road from Barawakumbuka to Andarawewa constructed under the third stage includes a 600 meter long bridge across the Walawe River. The road runs through the Mahaweli Agricultural Area of the Walawe Valley.

Phase 4 commences from the Andarawewa interchange and extends to Mattala via Hambantota. In Phases 3 and 4, other roads can be accessed through the Barawakumbuka, Sooriyawewa, Andarawewa interchanges and Mattala - Hambantota entrance.The Southern Expressway extension will provide the experience of switching from one Expressway to another for the first time in Sri Lanka.The Southern Expressway extension is expected to speed up traffic between Matara and Hambantota in South Sri Lanka and promote the flow of people and transportation of goods between Hambantota and capital city Colombo.