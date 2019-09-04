PM returns from Maldives

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe returned after concluding his Official Visit to the Maldives this morning.President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe agreed on the importance of working together bilaterally, regionally and in the multilateral arena in combatting the growing menace of terrorism, violent extremism and radicalisation at home and abroad, Maldives and Sri Lanka in a joint statement yesterday said.

It said that both leaders also agreed to address and counter threats posed by organised crime, piracy, narcotic and human trafficking.“The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the existing bilateral cooperation and people-to-people contacts between the two countries. President Solih expressed his sympathies and condolences to Prime Minister Wickremesinghe on the devastating terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka in April this year. President Solih commended the swift action of the Government of Sri Lanka to apprehend the perpetrators and provide protection to the communities,” the statement said.