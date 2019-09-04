Let’s Stand Together for the Country’ to be launched in 04 districts

Under the direction of the President the ‘Rata Wenuwen Ekata Sitimu’ (Let’s Stand Together for the Country) national development programme commenced in February, 2019 and during the past 07 months the programme was launched in the districts of Puttalam, Batticaloa,Ampara, Mullaitivu, Monaragala, Gampaha and Jaffna and more than Rs.1200 million has been spent in this regard.This was revealed during a recent discussion chaired by the President held at the President’s Office.
Measures will also be taken to expedite national programmes on drug prevention, prevention of chronicle kidney disease, environment protection, national food production, Gramashakthi, SMART Sri Lanka, empowering disabled and senior citizens.The Secretary pointed out that through the Ekata Sitimu Programme it was possible to provide solutions to long-terms issues faced by the people, to accelerate various development projects as well as to launch new ones.Attention was drawn to starting small scale development activities to strengthen the economy in rural areas. President also emphasised the importance of continuing development activities diligently despite political affiliations of public servants.Secretaries to Ministry, District Secretaries, Divisional Secretaries and several other public officials participated in the discussion.