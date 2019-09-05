SL-Maldives ties would ensure a world free of terrorism’

Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe agreed on the importance of working together bilaterally and regionally in the multilateral arena in combatting the growing menace of terrorism, violent extremism and radicalisation at home and abroad, the Maldives and Sri Lanka in a joint statement said yesterday.

It said that both leaders also agreed to address and counter threats posed by organised crime, piracy, narcotics and human trafficking. Prime Minister Wickremesinghe returned after concluding his Official Visit to the Maldives yesterday.

“The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the existing bilateral cooperation and people-to-people contacts between the two countries. President Solih expressed his sympathies and condolences to Prime Minister Wickremesinghe on the devastating terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka in April this year. President Solih commended the swift action of the Sri Lankan Government to apprehend the perpetrators and provide protection to the communities,” the statement said.

“The two leaders reaffirmed and expressed their appreciation of the deep-rooted friendship, reinforcing the mutual trust, respect and goodwill that exist between the two countries. President Solih noted with appreciation the invaluable and manifold contributions made by Sri Lanka to the socio-economic development of the Maldives, notably in the areas of trade and economy, tourism, youth development, defence, social protection, culture, health, education and capacity building. The two leaders reviewed the existing programme of co-operation between the two countries and agreed to continue the bilateral engagements within the context of the Joint Commission between the Maldives and Sri Lanka. The Fourth Meeting of the Joint Commission will be held in Sri Lanka, later this year,” it added.

“The two leaders expressed their pleasure and satisfaction at the signing of four instruments between the two countries, which will further intensify the bilateral engagement and, strengthen people-to-people contact and exchange. Accordingly, the two sides signed the following MoUs or Agreements;

• Agreement on the Facilitation of Visa Arrangements;

• Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the area of Social Protection;

• Memorandum of Understanding on Vocational Training and Youth Development; and

• Memorandum of Understanding on Higher Education.

Both leaders particularly expressed satisfaction at the successful conclusion of the agreement on the facilitation of visa arrangements between the two countries. The agreement accommodates the needs of the Maldives with respect to student, parental and guardian visas, and the requirement of Sri Lanka on long-term business visas,” it added.

“President Solih expressed deep appreciation to the Sri Lankan Government for its decision to allow Maldivian nationals to undergo organ transplant surgery, including kidney and liver, at Sri Lankan hospitals. The two leaders recognised global climate change as a significant threat and challenge to developing countries, particularly to coastal and, low-lying states and regions. Both leaders agreed to work together to promote adaptation and mitigation efforts, through bilateral, regional and global means and mechanisms, and emphasised the importance of the swift implementation of the Paris Agreement,” the statement noted.