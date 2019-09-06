Global tea marketing campaign to kick off in this month

The much awaited global tea marketing campaign would finally get off the ground on September 25, with the first promotional activity in Russia.This would be followed up by the second promotion in Ukraine in October, Director Promotions, Sri Lanka Tea Board, Pavithri Peiris said.She add that according to plan Japan has been earmarked as the third country for global promotion. This would be in March next year, followed by China, she said on the sidelines of the NCE awards launch event at the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo.

The total promotional budget for the three events would be around Rs. 600 million, out of which, around Rs. 350 million would be utilized this year. The Sri Lanka Tea Board (SLTB) would also participate in the World Food Expo in Russia on September 25 and would also hold meetings and promotions with leading super market chains in Moscow to promote Sri Lanka tea. “In addition, meetings would also be held with key decision makers/ influencers in Russia.”

Russia remained as the third largest importer of Ceylon Tea up to October this year. This would be the start of the Rs.4.5 billion global tea promotion campaign, while nine other countries have been identified. “However, UK is not in that list as we see better prospects in promotions in other countries.” The campaign is expected to create awareness of the Ceylon Tea brand, particularly among the younger generation and to differentiate the authentic Ceylon Tea product, which would help Ceylon Tea reposition itself as a top brand, among quality tea drinkers.

“Though the global tea marketing campaign was announced last year, it did not take off as planned, due to various reasons and Minister of Plantation industries Navin Dissanyake played a key role to get the necessary approval for the campaign,” she said.