Regional flights from Palaly to commence from Oct.16

The first phase of the Palaly Airport development project will be completed by the 10th of October and the regional flights operations from Palaly airport of Jaffna to Indian destinations is expected to officially commence from 16th October, the Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation, Arjuna Ranatunga said.The Minister, who led a ministerial delegation to observe the progress of the construction of the regional airport in Jaffna yesterday said the domestic companies will be given a higher priority in providing flight services from Palaly to India.

The Palaly Airport which currently operates as a military airbase will be upgraded as a regional airport at a cost of Rs. 2.25 billion under the development project.The Minsiter emphasized that four airports in Sri Lanka will be promoted as international airports. They are Katunayake, Mattala, Ratmalana and Batticaloa.

Minister Ranatunga said that the regional and international aviation services will be launched connecting the domestic and international airports.Following the tour, a progress review meeting was held at the District Secretariat, Jaffna on the upgrading of the Palaly Airport.