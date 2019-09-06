Regional flights from Palaly to commence from Oct.16

The Palaly Airport which currently operates as a military airbase will be upgraded as a regional airport at a cost of Rs. 2.25 billion under the development project.The Minsiter emphasized that four airports in Sri Lanka will be promoted as international airports. They are Katunayake, Mattala, Ratmalana and Batticaloa.
Minister Ranatunga said that the regional and international aviation services will be launched connecting the domestic and international airports.Following the tour, a progress review meeting was held at the District Secretariat, Jaffna on the upgrading of the Palaly Airport.