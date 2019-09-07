KOICA helps set up NCE in Kuliyapitiya

The government jointly with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) recently laid the Foundation Stone to set up the National College of Education and Teacher Training System for Technology in Kuliyapitiya. The government of Korea provides funds to the tune of 13.98 for the project.

The project will provide competent pre-service and in-service technical teachers with capacity to train students in newly rising areas such as IT, Bio-system and Engineering Technology.The Korean government after having realised the continuous demand in Sri Lanka for students with skills and qualified teachers with practical knowledge to meet the needs of related industries and labour market has decided to fund this project through KOICA

One of the biggest obstacles in the development of Sri Lanka’s economy is unemployment of GCE Advanced Level completed students who do not continue their higher education at any vocational institutes or universities. Under the project, KOICA not only provides the infrastructure facility for the National College of Education on Technology but also provides the system for the sustainable functioning of the entire College including installation of technical equipment for practical exercises, curriculum development, textbooks and operation plans of the pre- and in-service teacher training for technological education.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Korean Ambassador in Colombo Heon Lee, KOICA Vice President Jin Ho Song, Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam were present at the foundation laying ceremony Korean envoy in Colombo Heon Lee asserted in his speech that students represent the future of the nation and teachers stand as the backbone of the education and the brotherly friendship and partnership between Korea and Sri Lanka require technically competent and stronger younger generations to succeed and further develop from strength to strength.

KOICA Vice President Jin Ho Song noted that KOICA hopes to share what Korea has accumulated over the past years in technical education.“I am certain that the Sri Lankan youth who are seeking for technically competent education system will benefit from this project and will meet the demand of technical industries and labour market,” he said.KOICA is the Official Grant Aid Organisation for the Republic of Korea. In that capacity, KOICA has been contributing to the social economic development in Sri Lanka since its establishment in Sri Lanka in 1995.