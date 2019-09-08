Contribution of women is important to make Sri Lanka hub of Indian Ocean

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya says that the contribution of women is important when making Sri Lanka the trading hub in the Indian Ocean.The Speaker said this while presenting awards to top 50 Professional and Career Women for their achievements in their carriers and businesses.The Speaker said during his career both in the private sector and government sector he has observed that female professionals are very committed and focused on the job etiquette.



The unique ability of female professionals to combine their experiences in family and the society is essential for the success of the economy and for the social programs.He added that if Sri Lanka to leverage its geographical location and become a hub of the Indian Ocean, the contribution of female professionals will become even more important as Sri Lanka creates commercial partnerships with all trading nations in the world.

The Professional and Career Women Awards - 2019 Ceremony to empower women for sustainable development was held at the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo Friday, September 6th under the patronage of Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.Women in Management (WIM) in partnership with IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, organized the 9th Top 50 Professional and Career Women Awards.The award celebrates the achievements of remarkable women who inspire those around them through achievements in their careers, businesses and everyday lives. Last year, 50 women were awarded at the Professional and Career Women Awards in 22 categories.

One of the objectives of the program is to introduce 2025 vision which directs the social economy to every citizen.The Corporate Social Responsibility project implemented by the David Peiris Company to empower women in the industrial sector was recognized at the ceremony.