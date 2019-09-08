500 school buildings to be added to national education system

Under the "Nearest School is the Best School" program 500 school buildings with modern facilities will be added to the national education system on Monday, September 9th under the patronage of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.The new buildings have been constructed at a cost of Rs. 10 billion under the project "Nearest School is the Best School" covering all districts with the objective to provide a better school system to the children of the country.

Under the "Nearest School is the Best School" development program commenced in 2016, 18,000 projects have been implemented in 9,064 schools with a total investment of Rs. 65 billion.In parallel to the program, the "Shishyoda" National Institute of Special and Inclusive Education in Weniwelkola, Kahathuduwa, will be vested with the students on the 9th under the patronage of Prime Minister Wickremesinghe.

The "Nearest School is the Best School" program is implemented according to a concept of Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam.