Palaly to begin flights to India from Oct. 16

The Palaly International Airport will come into operation from October 16, with the start of flights between Jaffna and India, a senior Civil Aviation Authority official said.CAA Director General H.M.C. Nimalasiri told that all arrangements had been finalised to begin operations.

He said flights would operate to Cochin, Mumbai and New Delhi.According to the Transport and Aviation Ministry, two Indian airline operators–Alliance Air and Indigo–were having talks to operate flights to and from Jaffna. Other regional flights are set to operate from Jaffna thereafter.

The aiport has a runway of 2,300 metres with a width of 45 metres.Immigration Department Controller General oPasan Ratnayake said the required staff from the Department had been sent to Jaffna.The Customs Department also is making arrangements for its operation. A duty free shop is also to be set up at the airport.