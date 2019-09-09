Jaffna products at Palali airport duty free

Priority will be given to Jaffna products in duty free shop stalls in Palali airport, Petroleum Resources and Civil Aviation Minister Arjuna Ranatunge said in Jaffna.Minister Ranatunge made a visit to the Palali airport with a team of 80 officials to see the development project. Later, he had a discussions at the Jaffna Kachcheri with TNA MPs and some other officials. in that discussion he stated that priority must be given with regard to employment opportunities to people from the Northern Province. The first phase development work of the airport is scheduled to be completed on October 10, while flight services is scheduled to begin on October 15.