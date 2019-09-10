PETROL, DIESEL REDUCED

The retail prices of fuel have been reduced by Rs.2 with effect from midnight today based on the fuel pricing formula, the Finance Ministry said.Accordingly, the prices of fuel were decreased as follows:Petrol (Octane 92) per litre will be decreased by Rs.1 and the revised price is Rs.137, Petrol (Octane 95) will be sold at Rs.161, decreased by Rs.2 per litre. One litre of Super Diesel will be lowered by Rs.2 and the new price will be Rs.132. There was no price revision on Auto Diesel which remains at Rs .104However, the price of Lanka Kerosene and Auto Diesel will remain at Rs. 70 and Rs.104 per litre. The fuel price is based on the pricing formula that was introduced to come into effect on the 10th of every month based on global market prices.