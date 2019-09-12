New plan to develop Jaffna in next five years



Addressing the gathering at the Jaffna Municipal Grounds after laying foundation to the new Urban Council Hall, the Premier said the building is one step of the Jaffna Development Plan. He noted that attempts were made in 1995 and 2002 to rebuild the war-torn Jaffna town but failed. "Our government that came to power in 2015 took steps to develop Jaffna. The Present government performed its duties by the northern people," he said.

"It should be mentioned that a new development plan has been prepared in consultation with the people's representatives of the area to develop Jaffna. We must also combat drug trafficking. Fisheries and tourism should be developed. New industries have to be created. Agriculture needs to be developed through new technology."

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe pointed out that the Jaffna town is an important aspect of Sri Lankan culture. Nallur town is the center Sri Lankan Tamil community. Therefore, the Prime Minister said that they would develop the town according to the plan.He said that they hoped to create an economy in Jaffna to generate employment. Measures are being taken to develop the Palaly airport to bring down flights from the region with the aim of developing the tourism industry.

The Prime Minister said that a separate fund will be created to assist in setting up businesses in the area and the fishing industry will be improved so that fishermen can go fishing in the deep sea. Steps will be taken to eradicate drugs in the region He requested the public to give their support for the development plan."We have formulated a development plan to develop Jaffna in the next five years. No party has ever paid any attention to such a development plan. I urge your support to make this program a success. Let us all join hands and implement this new program to build a new Jaffna town."The new Municipal Council Hall in Jaffna will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 2.35 billion under the Sukitha Puravara development project implemented by the Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development.

The current government is working on a new development plan to develop the Jaffna Peninsula, Minister of Megapolis and Western Development Patali Champika Ranawaka said. Noting that the people in the North and the South have left the country in large numbers, the Minister said this situation should be changed and the country should be transformed into an island where all communities can live in harmony.Tamil National Alliance parliamentarian M.A. Sumanthiran said that a formal development program is currently underway in the Northern Province under the guidance of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. Governor of the Northern Province Suren Raghavan said that media reports have revealed that the current Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is contesting the next presidential election. He added that he was delighted with the decision and that he was confident that Mr. Wickremesinghe's entrance would strengthen democracy.State Minister of Education Vijayakala Maheswaran, TNA MPs Mavai Senathirajah, Dharmalingam Siddharthan, Sri Saravanabhavan and Mayor of Jaffna Municipal Council E. Arnold, a large number of politicians, and government officials were present on the occasion.